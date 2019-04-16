LEWISTON — The Ladies of St. Anne Sodality of Holy Family Church, Prince of Peace Parish, will hold the annual spring dinner, featuring pork tenderloin, on Tuesday, May 7, at the Green Ladle, 156 East Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the meal will be served at 6.

The Present Company will provide entertainment. There will also be door prizes and a 50/50.

Cost for the meal is $18 and tickets must be purchased by Tuesday, April 30.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Anita at 207-782-4516.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: