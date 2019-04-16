Liam Elie of Auburn, foreground, checks out a flashlight beam as seen through special glasses Tuesday morning during the HighTouch HighTech Science Light Fever program at the Auburn Public Library. For information on upcoming programs, visit auburnpubliclibrary.org. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham
Ella Fogg, foreground, shows Kaiden Elie, center, how their beads are turning colors Tuesday morning when sunlight hits them at the Auburn Public Library. The cousins from Auburn were learning about ultraviolet light rays during the HighTouch HighTech Science Light Fever program. For information on upcoming programs, visit auburnpubliclibrary.org. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham
