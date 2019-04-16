LITCHFIELD — Maine Event Comedy presents touring comedian Brian Plumb at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Doolin’s Pub, 495 Huntington Hill Road. The show will also feature Julie Poulin, Joe Flynn, and Brendan Williams.

Plumb’s confrontational style has made him a favorite throughout New England and beyond. He’s a regular at Comix at Mohegan Sun and performed at the Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival in San Francisco. He was a semi-finalist at the Last Comix Standing contest at Foxwoods Casino and has played the Dallas Comedy Festival, Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas and NYC’s Greenwich Village Comedy Club.

Poulin is making waves in her young stand-up career. She recently bested a field of 20 comedians from throughout New England in winning the Tightest Five contest. A few months later, she won the Central Maine Comedy Invitational at Lewiston’s Franco Center.

Flynn, a likable curmudgeon from Salem, Massachusetts, recently performed at Comix at Mohegan Sun. He’s a two-time finalist in New England’s Best Bar Comic Contest and a runner-up in the Witch City Comedy Competition.

Williams, a San Francisco transplant, shares stories about his unique childhood while weaving in an abundance of pop culture references. He was a semifinalist in Empire’s Comedy Summer Classic.

The show is free and for ages 21-plus. For more information, call or text 207-513-0742 or email [email protected]

