SACO – Richard S. Harris Jr., 83, of Portland/Saco passed away peacefully at Seal Rock Healthcare on Friday April 12, 2019. He had bravely lived with Dementia for several years.

Dick was born in Lewiston on July 20, 1935 to Richard and Mona Harris. He graduated from Edward Little High School and the University of Maine. He was a successful business owner, founding the still thriving Harris Evans Associates in 1964. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and belonged to the Kora Shrine.

Dick enjoyed summers at Tripp Lake in Poland and winters in Englewood, Fla. He was an avid sportsman and loved gardening and nature. His life was rich with music and literature. He was a true renaissance man.

Dick enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is predeceased by his parents; his brother, Robert Harris, and Robert’s wife, Donna.

He is survived by Peggyann, his wife of 55 years; his daughter, Julianne Harris; and his grandchildren, Brianne and Ryan Siepmann; he has two nephews, Robert and Brian Harris.

Visiting hours are Thursday April 18, from 4-7 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home at 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. There will be a masonic ceremony at 6 p.m. The funeral will also be at Jones, Rich and Barnes on Friday April 19, at 11 a.m. There will be a reception to follow. Interment will be later this spring at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Auburn.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Seal Rock Healthcare for their attentiveness and loving care.

You may offer your condolences or share memories online at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either

North Deering

Congregational Church

1364 Washington Ave.

Portland, ME 04104 or

Seal Rock Healthcare

Recreation Program,

88 Harbor Dr.,

Saco, ME 04072

< Previous

Next >

filed under: