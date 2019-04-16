PARIS — A Paris man was indicted by an Oxford County grand jury Friday on six charges related to a police chase and standoff on Ellingwood Road in March.

The incident involving Neil Lanteigne, 44, was the culmination of a yearslong property dispute with his neighbors, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Lanteigne was charged with possession a firearm by a prohibited person, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, threatening display of a weapon, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest.

The firearm charge stems from a 1997 conviction for grand theft auto in Brevard County, Florida.

If convicted, Lanteigne could face up to five years in prison on the first two charges and one year in prison on each of the others.

According to an affidavit by Detective Lt. Chancy Libby of the Sheriff’s Office, on March 5 Libby and Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Halacy installed cameras facing a gate on Peter and Deirdre Binney’s property at 5 Finn Road in West Paris. The land abuts Lanteigne’s at 18 Ellingwood Road in Paris.

Two days later, deputies removed the cameras, which showed Lanteigne trespassing on the Binneys’ land six times, once carrying a scoped semi-automatic rifle, and another carrying what looked like a shotgun.

According to the indictment, Lanteigne owned a .40-caliber Glock 231 pistol, a Romarm AK47 assault rifle with a scope, a short-barreled Romarm AK47 rifle, a Ruger 30.06 bolt-action rifle and a Wolf .50-caliber black powder rifle.

On March 10, Peter Binney called Libby to report he saw Lanteigne carrying a rifle on Binney’s property. A couple hours later, Linda Korhonen, whose property on Finn Road also abuts Lanteigne’s, called Libby to report hearing at least six shots coming from Lanteigne’s property.

When deputies arrived at Lanteigne’s home with an arrest warrant March 20, a standoff ensued, the indictment said.

Lanteigne fired six shots at deputies before fleeing on a snowmobile and armed with an assault rifle and a handgun, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was apprehended after a four-hour chase on snowshoes through a remote, wooded area bordering the Binney and Korhonen properties.

Officers did not fire any shots because Lanteigne has mental health issues, Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said at the time.

Lanteigne was taken to the Oxford County Jail in Paris where he posted $5,000 cash bail March 23 and was released. He is prohibited from possessing or using firearms, and trespassing on property on Finn Road in West Paris.

