DENMARK — Psychic mediums Sara Moore and Kathleen Stone will present “An Evening with Spirit” at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, hosted by the Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St.

Do you wonder how your loved ones in heaven are trying to communicate with you? Would you like to hear from them? Join Moore and Stone for an unbelievable night of attempting to make those connections. Not everyone will receive a reading in this gallery-style event, but spirits have a way of relaying messages that resonate with everyone in the audience, as well as giving specific messages to individuals present.

Moore, a psychic medium for people and pets, is a featured guest on radio stations Magic 104.5, WHOM 94.9 and writes for “Downeast Dog News.” She does readings in person and over the phone. Moore is also a Reiki master and hypnotist. She works for Enlightened Horizons in Conway, New Hampshire, where she utilizes all her unique spiritual abilities as an intuitive.

Stone, also an intuitive healer, is a resident of Old Orchard Beach. She is self-employed doing psychic readings and as a spiritual medium, and her business is located in the Spiritual Renaissance Center in South Portland.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.denmarkarts.org or call the box office at 207-452-2412.

Housed in the town’s historic1883 Odd Fellows Hall, the Denmark Arts Center offers year-round events and workshops in contemporary dance, theater, music and visual art to community members young and old. With diverse and original programming, the DAC provides an important creative and community hub for western Maine and the Mount Washington Valley.

