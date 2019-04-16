CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jon Cryer, 54; Martin Lawrence, 54; Ellen Barkin, 65; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 72.

Happy Birthday: Do your best; no one will be able to complain. Take control and put your heart and soul into everything you do. If you let others push you into arguing instead of solving problems this year, you’ll have only yourself to blame. Only share what’s necessary when the time is right. Preparation and organization will be mandatory. Your numbers are 2, 9, 14, 21, 24, 36, 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen and use what’s said to negotiate on your own behalf. A meeting, business trip or dealing with people in an authoritative position will help you uncover what’s possible and what’s best left alone. It’s up to you to make change happen. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don’t have to spend in order to make an impression. Use your intelligence, experience and ability to persuade others to support your efforts. A budget-friendly idea will be inviting and less stressful. Romance is on the rise. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Anger and aggression aren’t the answers. Gather facts before you respond. Getting caught in a senseless disagreement will lead to a missed opportunity. Focus on what’s possible and positive, not negativity and unrealistic ventures. Avoid an emotional setback. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): It’s time to tie up loose ends and display what you have to offer. New beginnings, ventures and partnerships look promising and should bring high returns. Home improvements will make your life easier and encourage you to host more events. 4 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be aware of what others are going through before you make a judgment call. Acting on an assumption will put you in an awkward position when faced with the whole truth. Take a closer look at your options, and remain neutral. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A clean break is in your best interest. If your time is tied up arguing or being emotionally manipulated, it will be difficult to take advantage of potential opportunities. Surround yourself with positive people. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Going out with someone you haven’t before will be eye-opening. Learn from new experiences. You will find it easier to deal with problems that have been going on for too long. A change will help put your life in perspective. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn as you go. Stretch your mind and reach for the stars. The people you associate with should encourage you, not hold you back or take advantage of your insight or your generosity. Romance is encouraged and will enhance your life. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your optimism may be your downfall if you are gullible. Ask questions, and be resourceful when it comes to matters that can affect your personal, emotional or financial well-being. Protect against theft, lies and damage to your reputation. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Set the pace, and keep moving until you reach your destination. Your insight and ability to finish what you start will make an impression on someone who can contribute to your success. A partnership can be formed and a contract signed. 5 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t make a fuss. It’s best to take care of your responsibilities so you can move on the projects that excite you. Make alterations at home that will prompt you to get back to doing what makes you happy. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your feelings, and put any emotional problems to rest. Knowing where you stand will help you move forward. A partnership will take a favorable turn that will encourage you to proceed with greater confidence and a solid plan for the future. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are secretive, cautious and industrious. You are sensitive and perceptive.

