HALLOWELL — The Harlow invites artist members to submit one piece of art responding to the theme of “Striped” for the annual Summer Members’ Show and Sale. The theme is open to the artists’ personal interpretation.

This opportunity is open to current members of the The Harlow/Kennebec Valley Art Association only. All media welcome, including but not limited to, painting, sculpture, drawing, digital, printmaking, fiber, photography, mixed media, ceramics and installation — one work of art a member.

“Striped” is on view June 21-July 27 in the downstairs gallery at 100 Water St. The public is invited to attend an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, in tandem with the reception for “Tom Ferrero: The Places in Between,” on view in the upstairs gallery. Art delivery is set for noon to 6 p.m. Friday, June 14, or Saturday, June 15. Artists must fill out the online entry form before drop-off day.

For entry form, guidelines, important dates and more details, visit harlowgallery.org/call-for-art-striped/. To join as a member, visit harlowgallery.org/artist-membership/.

Exhibitions are free and open to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

