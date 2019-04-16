Buckfield Board of Selectpersons

April 16, 2019

Buck-It Grill

What happened: Selectpersons unanimously approved a special entertainment permit and liquor license for the Buck-It Grill & Pub on Route 117.

What it means: At the hour-long public hearing, neighbors presented their concerns about noise and confusion over the number of days for outdoor events last year. Other people spoke in favor of owner Lee Johnson and his establishment. The special amusement permit allows four outdoor music events in 2019 in the 40- by 60-foot outdoor area. Live music events are scheduled Saturday, June 1, until 12:15 a.m.; Sunday, June 2; Saturday, June 29, until 12:15 a.m.; Sunday, June 30; Friday, July 5, until 11:15 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 31, until 11:15 p.m.

What’s next: The June 1 event will mark the second anniversary of Buck-It Grill & Pub.

Cable franchise agreement

What happened: Selectpersons agreed with Town Manager Joe Roach’s request to update the town’s Cable Television Ordinance, which expires in October.

What it means: The ordinance was crafted in 1988. Roach suggested holding a public hearing on the town’s Public Educational Government channel because there have been complaints that the audio can’t always be heard.

What’s next: Roach will research what neighboring towns have for similar ordinances and selectpersons will set a date for a public hearing on the government channel later.

Referendum

What happened: Selectpersons set a public hearing for July 16 to discuss switching from an open annual town meeting to voting on the warrant by private ballot at the polls.

What it means: Some residents have expressed interest in such a change, which would not affect this year’s annual town meeting.

What’s next: The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Buckfield Municipal Center, 34 Turner St.

Car Wash

What happened: Selectmen unanimously approved the Buckfield High School Class of 2022 carwash on Saturday, May 18, at the parking area of the Municipal Center.

