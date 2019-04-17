A home security system with a live video feed helped Portland police make an arrest in a burglary at a Cambridge Street home Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers charged Martin Cain, 24, of Haverhill, Mass., with burglary and theft.

Police received a call shortly before 3 p.m. from a resident of the home, who said her security system alerted her that someone had entered the residence.

The homeowner, through a live video feed from a security camera, described how the suspect went room to room stealing items.

In the meantime, police officers surrounded the home and arrested Cain when he left, they said.

Cain was booked at Cumberland County Jail, but quickly made bail, police said.

