Ashley Morin won the New Auburn Seniors $500 scholarship and is attending St. Joseph’s College in Standish. She is majoring in pre-law. Ashley is the granddaughter of Jane Morin. Pitcured from left, front: Helen Marsh, treasurer; Ashley and her grandmother; and Conrad Vailliancourt, president; back, Virginia Levasseur, vice president, and Walter Hinkley, recording secretary.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Dear Abby
-
Dr. Roach
-
Horoscope
-
Encore
-
Connections
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.