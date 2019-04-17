Ashley Morin won the New Auburn Seniors $500 scholarship and is attending St. Joseph’s College in Standish. She is majoring in pre-law. Ashley is the granddaughter of Jane Morin. Pitcured from left, front: Helen Marsh, treasurer; Ashley and her grandmother; and Conrad Vailliancourt, president; back, Virginia Levasseur, vice president, and Walter Hinkley, recording secretary.

