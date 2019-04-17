Washburn School Principal Andrew Bard and guidance counselor Maggie Luce, right, accept a $600 donation from Lorraine Bard of the L-A Rotary Gift of Caring Project. “With the generosity of the L-A Rotary Lunch Club, 67 families were able to have a bountiful holiday season,” Principal Bard said. “Food and clothing were purchased to help families experience a warm and festive holiday.” L-A Rotary meets at noon every Thursday at The Village Inn in Auburn. Information is posted at lewistonauburnrotary.org and facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Dear Abby
-
Dr. Roach
-
Horoscope
-
Encore
-
Connections
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.