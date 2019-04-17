Four CNAs received their Medication Technician certificates on Feb. 27 at Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris. The Standardized Medication Course, conducted by Auburn Adult Education at Oxford Hills/Nezinscot Adult Education, was a collaborative effort between both adult ed programs and Maine Veterans’ Home. Marcia Campbell, RN, brought 25 years of teaching experience to the program and spoke about the graduating students Jennie Edwards, Chloe Kyllonen, Heidi Mailman and Patricia Paar. Tina Christophersen, Oxford Hills/Nezinscot Adult Education director, gave a speech and closing remarks. A reception followed to celebrate the students’ accomplishments. From left are Marcia Campbell, Tina Christophersen, Bethany Hand, Patricia Paar, Chloe Kyllonen, Jennie Edwards, Heidi Mailman, Amanda Dumont and Brad Peck.
