DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., will present “June Bug Show,” a family fun event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25.

DAC celebrates Memorial Day weekend with the Town of Denmark and presents the “June Bug Show.” Naturalist Leigh MacMillen Hayes will explain parts of an insect’s body with models, then those who wish can create their own with Bug Building ingredients. Painting of ladybug rocks will also take place throughout the event.

The “June Bug Show” is an art opening of varied artist with the theme of insects. The purpose of the art exhibition is to recognize the art and artistry of bugs. It has long been recognized and documented that insects are the most diverse group of organisms, meaning that the numbers of species of insects are more than any other group. In the world, some 900,000 kinds of living insects are known.

Butterflies have long inspired humans with their life cycle, color and ornate patterns. The novelist Vladimir Nabokov was also a renowned butterfly expert. He published and illustrated many butterfly species, stating, “I discovered in nature the non-utilitarian delights that I sought in art. Both were a form of magic, both were games of intricate enchantment and deception.”

The show is a family event and free to the public.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org (events or calendar) or call the box office at 207-452-2412.

