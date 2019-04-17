Encore
Denmark Arts Center to present uncensored comedy show
Comedy with Jake & Company — Uncensored, led by Jake Jacobson of Brownfield, will perform at DAC on May 11.
The Denmark Arts Center will presents Comedy with Jake & Company — Uncensored at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Brownfield’s own Jake Jacobson will host a line-up of New England’s hardest working comedians. Highlights include Lewiston native Mark Turcotte. Loveably irreverent, his Maine Event Comedy shows have single-handedly turned Maine into a thriving home for comedy. When Boston’s Shawn Carter is not headlining comedy clubs and colleges he’s busy running the rooms that are creating the next generation of Boston comics.
Smart and subtle, Portland’s Ali Simpson is an up-and-comer to watch. She’s taking New England by storm and is leaving her mark on the club and festival scene. The show contains adult content and is not intended for young audiences. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7. Concessions will be available. The Denmark Arts Center is at 50 West Main St.To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org (events or calendar) or call the box office at 207-452-2412. Pictured is comedian Jake Jacobson of Brownfield.
