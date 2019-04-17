TURNER — The Turner Public Library will feature five local acts in a fundraiser concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the First Universalist Church, Route 117. Suggested admission is $5.

The concert will feature the wind quintet, LA Winds, who make music from Bach to The Turtles. “We are ‘Happy Together’ and glad to be sharing our music in Turner, ” says Turner resident Richard Rau, director of the Auburn-based ensemble with members from Turner, Norway and Portland. Turner’s Hayden Pelletier, a sophomore at Leavitt Area High School, is the group’s bassoonist and is the ensemble’s youngest member.

The evening’s vocalists include pianist Ethan Rombalski, who will play pop vocal numbers. Rombalski is well-known in the community for his involvement in music and drama clubs at Leavitt. At the more classical end of the spectrum, vocal duo Shelley Rau and Susan Trask will perform songs by classical composer Rossini and “a mystery local composer, ” said Rau, “who will take time out of her organizational duties to mount the stage.”

Two Celtic music acts will also be featured. Celtic Echoes, from Auburn, features Woody Trask, Jonathan Whitmore and Melanie Lee on recorder, harp, guitar and hammered dulcimer. Anthony and Una Shostak are a father/daughter duo performing mostly Irish repertoire on fiddle, uilleann pipes, banjo and possibly harp. Prior to forming a duo with Una, Anthony performed widely around Maine with the Celtic dance ensemble, Wake the Neighbors.

“I’ve been going to the library since I was a little girl, ” says Una, who turns 10 in May. “I enjoy borrowing books and playing their games. It is nice to be able to help the library by sharing my music.”

The church is hosting the concert and the performers are donating their services.

For more information about library, its collections and programs, visit www.TurnerPublicLibrary.org.

