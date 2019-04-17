JAY — The Regional School Unit 73 board of directors learned Thursday night plans made earlier will finish making up snow days from this past winter.

The board voted in March to eliminate late-arrival Wednesdays for the rest of the year to make up three school days that were canceled because of weather.

“If we have another storm day, we will have to think about (making up that day),” Spruce Mountain High School Principal TJ Plourde said.

He said state law requires high school seniors to have 170 classroom days each year. June 7 would be their 170th day for the 2018-19 academic year.

In other matters, Spruce Mountain Elementary School Principal Chris Hollingsworth shared information from a recent conference he attended on rural schools.

Data from a report – “Why Rural Matters 2015-2016: A report of the Rural School and Community Trust, June 2017” – shows Maine ranks highest in the nation for rural importance, with seven out of 10 schools and more than half of its students in rural communities.

According to the report, only Vermont has more students attending rural public schools.

The report also shows rural school districts in Vermont receive $12.47 in state funds for every dollar generated locally, which is highest in the nation. Maine’s rural districts rank 43rd, at 77 cents in state funding for every local dollar spent on education.

