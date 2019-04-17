LEWISTON – Cheryl Dufour passed away on April 25, 2019 after a long illness.

Cheryl was predeceased by her husband, Norman Dufour.

She is survived by three sons, Randy and companion, Sheila from Lewiston, Kenny and wife, Monika from Lewiston, Jeff from Florida; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Cheryl also has siblings: Larry, June, Glennis, Christie, Laura, Steve, Cindy, Jenny and Danny and twins, David and Cathy, now deceased.

A great thank you to all who took care of her, especially her brother, Larry and hospice.

A service will be held on Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of St. Peter Cemetery, Switzerland Road, Lewiston. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

