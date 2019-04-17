Video surveillance footage shows a man who police say robbed the Northeast Bank branch in Buckfield, on Depot Street near the corner of Route 117 and Loring Hill Road, on Wednesday. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said a white male, appearing to be in his mid to late 30s, entered the bank, brandished a handgun and demanded money. He then fled the bank and as of late Wednesday night, he remained at large. Officials describe the man as about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 220 pounds. No one was injured and an undisclosed about of money was taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford County Lt. Justin Brown at 743-9554 or 800-733-1421. Oxford County Sheriff’s Office photo
An Oxford County Sheriff’s Office pickup truck outside Northeast Bank in Buckfield on Wednesday morning after a report of a robbery
