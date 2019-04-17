FARMINGTON — At 90 years old, Arnold and Leda Sturtevant, formerly of Fayette, have released a book filled with humor, joy and love.

“Just a (S)mile Away” is their twelfth book to be published over their nearly 67 year marriage. It is an intimately personal collection of love letters addressed to their many offspring over a period of two decades.

Its message, they say is spreading joy in a troubled world.

“There is so much ‘the sky is falling’ thinking in this world,” said Arnold Sturtevant. “We wanted to convey to future generations they had ancestors that found joy.”

After their 50th wedding anniversary in 2002, Arnold and Leda were often separated for extended periods from children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. With an aversion to modern technology such as Facebook, Skype and texting, the couple used annual Christmas letters and sporadic emails to keep in touch with their growing family.

The couple shared mischievous travel adventures, funny incidents, health scares and family tragedies.

“We resurrected those letters and emails, collected more than 100 photographs and compiled them into a book,” he said.

Photography is another hobby the couple share.

“Leda’s Blind Date” is by far the couple’s favorite story included in the book. It took place at a Wendy’s restaurant.

“Wendy’s in not my favorite place because they have square hamburgers,” he said.

Leda Sturtevant recalled finding a booth and waiting for her husband to join her. “I watched him walk with his head down to another booth where another woman was sitting,” she said. “Never looking up, he took a few of her french fries and started settling in to cut the square edges off his hamburger to make it round.”

When he realized his mistake, he quickly apologized and moved to the booth where his wife was sitting.

“Leda was laughing and I had my tail between my legs,” Arnold Sturtevant said. “When the lady was through with her meal, she walked by and rolled her eyes. I looked at her tray and she never touched her fries.”

“Just A (S)mile Away” seeks to ease readers’ inescapable trials of life with shared experiences laced with healthy humor that the authors call “lip-to-lip’ resuscitation of the joyful spirit.”

“It is not a bible-pounding sermon but it is our take on joyful Christian living,” said Sturtevant. “Leda was diagnosed with cancer and had to have half a lung removed. We found joy there.”

As is with all their books, most of the writing was completed by Arnold while Leda did the editing.

“Writing is in his genes,” said Leda Sturtevant. “I’m probably the last one to see the script. We complement each other well.”

The book, now available through the Sturtevant’s bookstore at www.homenestfarm.com, is 373 pages long and is available in both soft cover for $29 and hard cover for $41.50.

