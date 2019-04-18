OXFORD HILLS — Cotton candy and candy canes, gummy bears and Skittle-type flavors … everything kids love. However, these can also be the flavors of parents’ nightmares when they are obtained by vaping or eating THC-laced candy.

That’s just what officials found at Guy E. Rowe Elementary School over the past month and police and educators are concerned.

Gummy bears

A few weeks ago a call came over the scanner for a child who had overdosed at the Rowe school. Then that updated to add eating inedible things. According to law enforcement, both may be true. The child had gummy bears that reeked of the skunk-like smell of marijuana although the child’s parent claimed they only contained cannabinoid or CBD. The gummy bears were sent for testing to determine whether they contain CBD or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC or marijuana).

The child was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released. In addition to having eaten the gummy bears, he had also, according to police, ingested pencil erasures and other inedible things. This is called pica in the medical world which simply means eating inedible things.

Cotton candy

Then, the first week in April, a child reported to a teacher at Rowe that there was a kid with a vape in the bathroom, according to police. A second student came forward and said they had seen another student at recess with a bottle of vape juice who had dipped their finger into the juice and then put it in their mouth. The student then offered other students a taste. Eventually School Resource Officer Mitch Shaw and school administrators identified four sixth graders and a freshman who were involved with the vape and the vape juice.

One student had stolen the juice from their dad and another had a freshman brother get the vape. Worried about being caught, the student gave the vape to another who threw it in a trash container in the second-grade bathroom.

Rowe

That Norway Police Chief Rob Federico had the foresight to recommend a school resource officer is commendable, said Rowe Principal Dan Hart. “Rob wanted [an SRO] for forming relationships.” He went on to explain that the formation of relationships with both students and their families at the elementary school level would serve both school and community as a student goes through the grades to graduation. “Mitch [Shaw] is always thinking about what we can do with it [the program].” Hart expressed his gratitude that although the SRO was a grant-funded program initially, the town of Norway is continuing it.

While Hart said he was was unable to speak directly to the students involved in the vaping incident, he did say the school has had other students “come to with [vaping] concerns about siblings in the middle and high schools.

“We have Michelle O’Kane our school counselor and a part-time social worker Margaret Brennan who are addressing these types of issues. They [usually] go into the classrooms and talk [to the students] about relationships and decision making, stealing, bullying and harassment, respect and responsibility. After vacation they will be working with the fourth, fifth and sixth grades about vaping.” Healthy Oxford Hills’ (HOH) Emily Eastman – its tobacco educator – will be coming to Rowe to work with the students as well.

He noted that vaping falls under the district’s tobacco policy and that any student involved in a vaping/tobacco incident could be looking at suspension – both in and out of school for three days – for the first incident. If there is a second or third incident, then law enforcement is involved. The school meets with the family and the student assistance team. The team includes the social worker, school counselor, nurse, SRO, assistant principal, principal and one teacher per grade level. If the incident involves trafficking/distribution the disciplinary action is harsher with a five-day suspension as well as everything above.

Hart expressed his frustration with manufacturers of vaping materials marketing to kids especially through height of signage and child-appealing flavors.

OHMS/OHCHS

“In the last few years [we’ve] seem a huge uptick in vaping,” said Oxford hills Middle School Principal Paul Bickford. “We had a limited number of cases last year but more occurrences this year … a marked increase.” Students involved spanned the age range of 12, 13 and 14 years of age.

The middle school follows the tobacco police with an out-of-school-suspension, referral to the SRO, contact with the family and confiscation of the illicit materials which are turned over to law enforcement, he said. Bickford stressed education as a key element of combating substance abuse. “As with anything that’s new there’s a learning curve for adults as well,” he said. HOH’s Eastman has been working with OHMS as well, he said. “We have posters in the bathrooms and the more we are aware and better educated (students and adults) the better off we are.”

SRO Tim Holland, who covers the middle and high schools, noted that edibles are an issue in both schools. “I ran out of test kits [for THC],” he said. He has ordered more but he noted that every time he has tested, it has turned out positive for marijuana.

Holland says THC can be toxic for kids making them sick, causing vomiting. He adds that even CBD is not good for developing brains.

Vaping, he said however, “seems to be dwindling. We had a lot the first half of the year and last year but we’re hearing that [kids] tried it and [now are] not into it as much. We have 1,200 kids here so some still do it [vape] but not a lot for the number of kids.” Holland says he has seen about half a dozen vaping cases this year. “Last year it was edibles.”

“They’re at the age when their thinking brain is out to lunch … they are experimenting … it might be on the rise.” Holland said they get their edibles and vapes from friends and from home. When found, the vaping items are destroyed, the student gets three days in-school suspension and a warning that if caught again they will go into the legal system and be turned over to a Juvenile Community Corrections Officer and, he said, for the first offense a judge will most likely to require community service.

School policy, he said, with regard to marijuana is anything from out-of-school suspension to expulsion. If habitual, he said the student will be turned over to the legal system.

Holland said an 11-year-old is the youngest he recalls dealing with. “Prescription drugs are always an issue,” he added. However, he said he doesn’t believe there have been any opioid cases in school. “Rumor had it someone was selling it in the high school but they were not caught and it has not happened again.”

Holland noted they also have furnishing marijuana in the high school but not in the middle school. “We have had kids bring it in to show friends … all the marijuana comes from home.”

Holland touted an excellent health curriculum that helps with substance abuse education. He pondered the discovery of vaping and edibles at the elementary school saying he believes the location of Rowe to the high school might factor in as high schoolers walk by Rowe and often congregate at the library along with elementary school students.

Holding up what he calls a dab pen, he points to where about a quarter-inch container with liquid is. A dab pen holds a concentrated liquid THC which is smoked like a vape. “See that? That much concentrated can that kid over there deathly sick,” he said, pointing a normal sized high school kid. He said among the paraphernalia confiscated have been a dozen or so vapes, dab pens, pipes and marijuana.

District

SAD 17 Superintendent of Schools Rick Colpitts agreed it was a concern. he pointed out that at the April 8 Board of Directors meeting, Emily Eastman gave an in-depth presentation on vaping. “The most significant increasing in vaping is Juuling,” he noted. “What I’m hearing is there’s a concern because [vaping] broadly used in both the middle and high school. [Students] have broad access at home and through friends … it poses an incredible health risk including heavy metals and wet lung. Further,” he continued, “some vapes claim to be nicotine-free but they are finding some nicotine in all of them.”

Colpitts praised HOH for working in both the high and middle schools to reduce usage.

“We see it as a significant issue”

Vaping

While 92% of Maine’s high schoolers do not use combustible tobacco products, e-cigarettes are now the most commonly used tobacco product in the United States amongst high school students. according to Eastman’s presentation to the SAD 17 directors.

According to Maine high school youth, says Eastman, the last time they vaped 54% said the product they used was “just flavoring” with 25% saying it was tobacco and 13% saying it was marijuana or hash. The truth, says Eastman, is that 96.6% or all e-cigarette products sold contain nicotine and 90% of confiscated products tested positive for nicotine according to an Arizona study. Eastman noted that one Juul pod contains the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.

During periods of brain growth, the use of nicotine disrupts the growth of brain circuits that control attention, learning and susceptibility to addiction. It can also lead to mood disorders and the permanent lowering of impulse control. Further, Eastman noted, the nicotine in e-cigarettes can also prime the adolescent brain for addiction to other drugs. Further, she said, 57% or teens who had used electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) has also smoked a cigarette and 49% had also used marijuana.

What they vape – the aerosol – is not harmless Eastman said. It contains volatile organic compounds, ultra-fine particles, nicotine, heavy metals, cancer causing chemicals and flavorings such as diacetyl which has been linked to a serious lung disease. And then there are the unintended injuries, said Eastman.

Children, pets and adults have been poisoned by swallowing, breathing or absorbing (through the skin) e-cigarette liquid. Defective e-cigarette batteries have cause fires and explosions which have resulted in serious injuries.

Targeting youth

Eastman told directors that in Maine alone, tobacco companies spend more than $46 million to target and gain new customers. “The base of our business is the high school student” according to the Lorillard tobacco company. Lorillard was the tobacco company that marketed Newport, Maverick, Old Gold, Kent, True, Satin, and Max. Lorillard merged with Reynolds in 2015.

Companies advertise kid-attracting flavors for “vapor eliquid” such as “Kandypens,” gummy bear flavors, “maple pancakes,” and “vanilla cupcake.” The top e-juice flavors, said Eastman, include gummie bear, cotton candy, banana split, Kool-Aid, sweet tarts, Hawaiian punch, fruit loops, skittles, curious George, Daisy Duck and Poppa Smurf.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) dapping is far different than smoking marijuana. “Marijuana extracts –concentrated oils from the marijuana plant (sometimes called “hash oil”) – are a lot stronger than dried marijuana. On average, regular marijuana has a THC content of 12-13%. But the average marijuana extract has a THC content of more than 50%, and some extracts are as much as 80% THC.”

The FDA issued warnings to manufacturers in May of 2018:

“No child should be using any tobacco product, and no tobacco products should be marketed in a way that endangers kids – especially by using imagery that misleads them into thinking the products are things they’d eat or drink. Looking at these side-to-side comparisons is alarming. It is easy to see how a child could confuse these e-liquid products for something they believe they’ve consumed before – like a juice box. These are preventable accidents that have the potential to result in serious harm or even death. Companies selling these products have a responsibility to ensure they aren’t putting children in harm’s way or enticing youth use, and we’ll continue to take action against those who sell tobacco products to youth and market products in this egregious fashion,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D.

The FDA has evaluated data and science related to the risks of e-liquid exposure and found that young children can be severely hurt by drinking e-liquids. Harmful effects can include seizure, coma, respiratory arrest and death from cardiac arrest.

The NIH announced the following in April 2019:

“The FDA has become aware that some people who use e-cigarettes have experienced seizures, with most reports involving youth or young adult users. Seizures or convulsions are known potential side effects of nicotine toxicity and have been reported in the scientific literature in relation to intentional or accidental swallowing of e-liquid. However, a recent uptick in voluntary reports of adverse experiences with tobacco products that mentioned seizures occurring with e-cigarette use (e.g., vaping) signal a potential emerging safety issue.”

Eastman shared sources of help for quitting nicotine use including Maine Center for Tobacco Independence, The Quitlink and the Maine Tobacco Helpline.

Eastman is happy to answer questions and can be reached through healthy Oxford Hills at 739-6222 or by email at [email protected]

[email protected]

