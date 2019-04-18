FARMINGTON — The Farmington Baptist Church serves free fellowship luncheons at noon on the third Sunday of the month at 194 Whittier Road.

The meal is open to the public. For more information, contact [email protected], 207-779-0731 or farmingtonbaptist.net.

—

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St.

All are welcome. Contact the church office at 207-743-2290 for more information.

—

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus is offering a dining site designed to cater to the Somali community in the St. Mary’s Nutrition Center at 208 Bates St.

The public is invited to attend lunches presented there at 11:30 a.m. Mondays (except holidays).

Cost is $3.

filed under: