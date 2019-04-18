GARDINER — Doc Cooper will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. Doors open at 7 p.m.

“It’s a labor of love,” Cooper says, “that would not have been possible without my 40-year career on the stage, honing the crafts of storytelling and visual theater in front of thousands of audiences across the country and around the world. Dad as well as Mum were my best friends, and have always been my greatest inspirations in life, so in the wake of their passing it’s no surprise this has become my favorite show to perform. My goal is to do them both proud as I tell the remarkable story of lives so well spent, tenderly caring for each other and for the endless parade of family, friends and animals that passed their way.”

This show is best suited for audiences 13 and up.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $5 for youth in advance and $19, $17 and $5 at the door the night of the show. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or at 207-582-7144 or by visiting www.johnsonhall.org.

