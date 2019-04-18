SUMNER — Children from Buckfield, Sumner and Hartford can bring a basket at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, and hunt for eggs at the East Sumner Congregational Church on Main Street in Sumner. Younger children will hunt first and age groups will be as follows: 2, 3, and 4 years old; 5 and 6 years old; 7, 8 and 9 years old; and 10, 11 and 12 years old.

The event is sponsored by the Mother’s Community Club of Sumner. Bring a camera and dress for the weather of the day. All children m,ust be accompanied bu an adult. For more information call Lee Berry at 388-2181.

