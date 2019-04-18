NORTH WATERFORD — All are welcome to celebrate Easter with the congregation at the North Waterford Congregational Church. The Easter Sunrise Service will be held Sunday, April 21, at 6 a.m. on the Town Beach at Keoka Lake in Waterford, in a joint service with the Waterford and Harrison Congregational Churches.

A community breakfast will follow, at the Waterford Church. At 10 a.m., a full Easter Service will be held at the North Waterford Church, Route 35, opposite Melby’s Eatery.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: