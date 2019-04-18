EUSTIS — A local man is accused of having unlawful sexual contact with a woman Wednesday in a car at the Stratton Motel, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Nathan Bowers, 46, was arrested when Deputy Alan Elmes and Sgt. Brad Scovil responded to a 12:23 a.m. report from a woman who said Bowers assaulted her while they were in the motel parking lot, the sheriff said.

Bowers was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington where bail was set at personal recognizance and a supervised release agreement. He was still being held there late Thursday afternoon, a corrections officer said.

A conviction on the charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

