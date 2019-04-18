MAINE — Local area business women Anne Hussey, Colleen McCracken, Maureen Costello Wedge and Elizabeth Fagan have joined in partnership to launch Quad Group, a consulting firm focusing on all aspects of family business.

“We are all passionate about family businesses because they are the cornerstone of our economy here in Maine, and they offer a unique work experience that we understand very well,” said Colleen McCracken, a Quad Group partner.

As advocates, believers and experts in family business, Quad Group is dedicated to helping its clients navigate a variety of business challenges, from raising a family in the business, to working within a closely-held family business, and more.

Each partner in Quad Group has had a specific area of business focus in their career, allowing Quad to also offer a multi-disciplinary approach to solving family business challenges. Quad’s list of services includes conflict resolution, governance, succession planning, strategic planning, risk management, financial management, human resource strategies, branding and marketing, and charitable giving strategies.

“We are excited to bring our experiences and expertise developed in our own family businesses to help other businesses here in Maine and beyond,” added McCracken.

To learn about Quad Group, visit www.quadgrp.com, call 401-2020, or email [email protected]

