NEW SHARON – Rev. John R. Tolman Sr., 90, passed peacefully April 13, 2019, at his home in New Sharon, with loving family by his side. Born March 22, 1929, the son of Lester and Villa (Russell) Tolman, he was raised in New Sharon and graduated from New Sharon High School. He went on to earn his B.S. at UMO, M.E. at UMF, and M. Div. at Bangor Theological Seminary. He held various teaching and administrative positions throughout Maine.

He proudly served four years in the United States Air Force.

John enjoyed 64 years of marriage with Jane (Stinson) who lovingly and faithfully served with and cared for him until his release to his heavenly reward.

The small rural churches of Maine are where John chose to impact the world. Rev. Tolman served 60-plus years in various churches in Franklin, Oxford, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. He began and ended his ministry at Farmington Falls Union Baptist Church.

He especially enjoyed the simplistic lifestyle of rural living: raising animals, the family garden, and jibber-jabbering with any and all.

His legacy of life and laughter will be carried on by his wife; children, John (Beth), Frank (JoHelen), Villa (Clint) Ziemer, and Georgia; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister-in-law; nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his older sister, Carolyn Mason and husband, Rodolphus, twin sister, Jane Townsend and husband, Harold; niece Darlene; and a great-grandson, Brandon.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center, Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A celebration of life will be held May 11 at 2 p.m. at the Farmington Falls Union Baptist Church.

A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to

Farmington Falls

Union Baptist Church

c/o June Hovey

145 Waterville Rd.

Skowhegan, ME 04976,

or to

Shorey Chapel

1109 Industry Rd.

Farmington, ME 04938.

