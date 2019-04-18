AUBURN – Theresa J. Reynolds, 86, formerly of New Gloucester, passed away on Sunday April 14, 2019 at Clover Manor in Auburn. She was born in Lewiston, on March 5, 1933, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ernestine (Dube) Bosse. After attending local schools, she married Charles Reynolds and together, they raised their young family in this area until Charles passed away in 2014. She worked at Bates Mill for over 34 years. She was a past member of The Auburn Baptist Chuch. In her later years she enjoyed playing Beano, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Theresa is survived by a daughter; stepdaughter; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles Reynolds; a son, Gary; and many brothers and sisters.

The family would like you to celebrate her life in a way that is personal to you.

