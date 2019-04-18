LEWISTON – Wendy Brault of Lewiston died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at a Lewiston hospital. She was born in Presque Isle on Jan. 26, 1962, a daughter of Herschal and Margaret Bates Young. Wendy was a beautiful, sweet and loving soul.

Survivors include her ex-husband, Gary Brault; two sisters, Lorraine Drost of Ashland, Elaine Moody of Presque Isle and a brother, Allen Young of Nashua, N.H. Also, her loving cat, Shadow.

A special thank you to Dr. Richard Kahn.

There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

