PARIS — The Oxford County Regional Communications Center will open its doors to the public on Saturday, April 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 26 Western Ave., in South Paris.
The event is in honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 14–20.
Visitors can meet some of the local 9-1-1 dispatchers, and see what it’s like to sit in their chairs. Activities and information will be available for both children and adults.
