PARIS — Are you totally confused about hashtags? Not sure what the “rules” are when you’re on Instagram?

SCORE Oxford Hills will hold a free social media workshop, “Hashtagging Bravely on Instagram,” on Wednesday, May 15, from 9:30 a.m. noon at the Oxford Hills School District Building, 232 Main St., South Paris.

The session is designed to guide participants through the basics of the Instagram platform and the strategies needed to get comfortable posting to Instagram to build their businesses. The workshop is sponsored by TD Charitable Foundation.

For information and to register, visit https://conta.cc/2FZm34P, visit the website at oxfordhills.score.org, or email [email protected]

