There is an Easter Egg Hunt planned for Easter Sunday at Mahoosuc Land Trust (The Valentine Farm), located at 162 North Road in Bethel. This will be a free community event intended for toddlers and children up to 7 years of age. Guardians should plan to accompany their children.

The purpose of the event is to provide an enjoyable way for families and friends to visit The Valentine Farm while having fun outdoors. While donations are not required, they are always appreciated and can be left in the name of “Mahoosuc Land Trust” or made by visiting Mahoosuc.org

The event is sponsored by Cassie Mason Real Estate, if you have questions please email [email protected] or visit the Facebook event page.

Where: Mahoosuc Land Trust, 162 North Road, Bethel, ME 04217

When: April 21st, 2019 11:30am – 2:00 p.m., stop by anytime!

Weather Permitting: visit the Facebook Event Page or email Cassie if weather looks questionable.

Please BYOBasket

