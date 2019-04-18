Connections
St. Michael’s Church celebrates organist
St. Michael's celebrated their organist, Jonathan Whitmore, for 30 years of service playing at the Auburn church.
St. Michael’s Church on Pleasant Street, Auburn, celebrated their organist, Jonathan Whitmore, on March 10. Whitmore has been playing the church organ for over 30 years and is responsible for choosing the songs each Sunday. He works with Susan Trask, choir chairwoman, in setting up practices and organizing the music for each service.
