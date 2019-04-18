HEBRON — Randall Probert, retired game warden and author of over 20 books, recently spoke to the Hebron Historical Society on “Maine Tales and More.”

As a well-known raconteur, Probert recounted numerous tales of his experiences, many of which involved challenging and dangerous situations while stalking and catching illegal “night hunters” in the Maine woods.

He also touched on the contents of several other interesting books he has published.

The next historical society meeting will feature Peter Stowell, of West Gardiner, discussing the history of spool and toothpick mills of western Maine, on Tuesday, April 23, at 7 p.m. at the Town Office, 351 Paris Rd. The public is invited.

