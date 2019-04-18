Zeke is a mixed breed dog that is part boxer and part Great Dane. Yes, he is a big boy.

He is very handsome with his super, long legs; gorgeous brindle coat; and that cute boxer-looking snout.

Zeke came to Responsible Pet Care from its partner shelter in Tennessee. He quickly learned to love the snowy winter in Maine.

This gentle dog will celebrate his second birthday soon. He would love to be part of an active family as their only pet. He would not object to being a running partner or going for a swim in the lake.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, nonprofit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Rd. in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday, closed; Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Most photos of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

