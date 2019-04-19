Democrats to hear labor council president

AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Democratic Committee will meet in conjunction with the Auburn City Democrats at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Auburn Hall, 60 Court St., second floor.

Special guest will be Linda Deane, president of the Western Maine Labor Council, who will speak about the importance of continued efforts to improve workplace safety. Workers’ Memorial Day is Sunday, April 28, a day when Maine workers who died on the job during the previous year are honored.

Androscoggin County Democrats and all other interested persons are encouraged to attend. Parking is available in the parking garage behind Auburn Hall on Mechanics Row.

For more information, call 207-784-5726.

Neighborhood watch group to meet

AUBURN — There will be a neighborhood watch group meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Sixth Street Congregational Church. The neighborhood watch group is sponsored by the Auburn Police Department.

Marine Corps League to hold meeting

LEWISTON — Central Maine Detachment 810, Marine Corps League, will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave.

All Marines, FMF Corpsmen and Navy Chaplains are invited. Anyone interested in Marines Helping Veterans is also invited to attend.

Workshops on college planning announced

LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free workshops on “Essentials of College Planning” for adults age 19 and over at the following times and locations:

• Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way: At 9 and 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25.

• Central Maine Community College, TRIO Student Success Center, 1250 Turner St.: At 10 a.m. Friday, April 26.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703, or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

Danville Grange to hold ‘Ag Night’

AUBURN — Danville Junction Grange will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, to observe “Ag Night.” The meeting preceded by dessert at 6 p.m.

Christine Conlogue, Androscoggin County Extension, will host a talk,“Raised Bed Gardening.” All Grange members and guests are invited to attend.

Members are reminded to bring pennies, can tabs, clipped coupons and donations to PAL.

AVSWCD plant sale at Whiting Farm

AUBURN — The Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District will conduct its annual spring plant sale at Whiting Farm, with a full day of activities for all ages on Saturday, May 18. Those attending will have access to many resource professionals while picking up plants. Staff has announced that plants will be sourced locally.

Orders are due by Friday, April 26. Pick-up date will be Saturday, May 18, with a rain date of May 19.

Order forms can be obtained by contacting Mackenzie Richard at Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District at 207-753-5377 or [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: