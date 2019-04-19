CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A Carrabassett Valley police officer was arrested by Farmington police Tuesday, April 16 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Corrado Ceccarelli, 55, was arrested in Carrabassett Valley and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, said arresting Officer Darin Gilbert of the Farmington Police Department.

The assault took place at 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 15 in Farmington, Gilbert said.

No other information about the assault or the arrest has been made available.

According to the detention center arrest log, Ceccarelli was released Tuesday afternoon on $250 cash bail. He is expected to make his first court appearance May 21 in Farmington.

A conviction carries a penalty of 364 days in jail.

Ceccarelli was noted as being the newest officer to join the police department in the fall 2017 annual town newsletter, Carrabassett Valley Connections. He joined the local force with 22 years of experience as a police officer, according to the newsletter.

The Maine Criminal Justice Academy Board of Trustees granted Ceccarelli a Basic Law Enforcement Training Program waiver on Nov. 17, 2017.

Academy Director John Rogers said Wednesday the waiver was granted because Ceccarelli met all the training standards to be certified as a Maine law enforcement officer. Rogers also confirmed Ceccarelli’s status as a full-time officer of the department.

MCJA records indicate Ceccarelli was a full-time officer of the Carrabassett Valley police department from Aug 31, 2017 until Sep. 30, 2018, Rogers said.

He was then listed as a part-time officer until April 1, when he was reinstated as a full-time officer, Rogers added.

According to a WMTW report Chief Mark Lopez said Ceccarelli was placed on paid administrative leave following the arrest. Several voicemails and emails to Lopez for confirmation have gone unanswered by press time.

