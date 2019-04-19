Chad Porter (pictured), singer, songwriter and musician from souther Maine, will play from 8 to 11 p.m. at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. Porter spent much of his youth living at Opportunity Farm for Boys, a residential family-style home for at-risk youth in New Gloucester. It was there, with the help of life-changing mentors, that Chad picked up his first guitar and discovered his talent and love for music. Chad’s life has been about playing and creating music ever since. With 10-plus years of live shows under his belt, his stage presence, vocal prowess and ability to connect with his audience are unwavering. His live shows are a combination of the hundreds of unbelievable cover songs he draws from and his own catchy original songs. Chad’s range is almost unmatched in today’s music scene. You might hear a Ray Lamontagne song, the Cee-lo Green followed by a Blake Shelton tune. People will have a dfifficult time deciding what he plays best. Porter’s performance does not have a cover charge. For more information, call 207-783-6200.
