Franklin Memorial Hospital will once again host a Summer Scrub Club Camp taking place June 24–27 from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH). The camp is designed to introduce participants to a wide variety of careers available in health care and is open to all students who will be entering grades 8-12.

A sampling of careers explored may include: physical therapy, sports medicine, nursing, orthopedics, community health, dentistry, and emergency medical services including stop the bleed.

Campers will have the opportunity to participate in unique hands-on activities and demonstrations such as casting, suturing, first aid, and emergency response to a mock accident. All campers will receive certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR and First Aid.

The cost for the camp is $50 and includes lunch each day. For more information or to register, contact the Education Department at 779-2381 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

This program is primarily sponsored by the Franklin Memorial Hospital Area Health Education Center (AHEC), a member of the Maine AHEC Network, which is supported by a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

< Previous

Next >