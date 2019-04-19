On April 14, Sen. Jeff Timberlake, as a guest columnist, published a piece titled “Maine is no longer open for business.” In it, he informs the readers that Democrats are once again trying to kill businesses in Maine and that the Dems are anti-business. He goes on to state “it is sad that so many people had to take the time to travel to Augusta or hire lobbyists to defend their businesses from such a ridiculous proposal in the first place.”

How interesting, these businesses can’t afford or manage to set staffing schedules 14 days ahead of time, or offer some kind of sick day off, but they seem to have the resources to hire lobbyists.

What he doesn’t say in his piece is why there are so many bills in Augusta right now aimed at protecting Maine working people. Could it be that looking out for Maine’s best resource, her working people, trumps saving businesses a few dollars a year?

As a Democrat, I take offense at insinuations that I’m anti-business or a Robin Hood. Actually, I value businesses in Maine both large and small and an economy they fuel. However, I also believe that the 21st Century working people who make any company a success should have access to sick days, workers comp laws that actually protect the injured worker first, and so on.

So, where do Sen. Timberlake’s priorities really lie? With the working people of Maine or solely with the interests of business and money.

Joe Mailey, Auburn

< Previous

Next >