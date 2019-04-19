Temperature
Maximum: 56° Date: 3/16
Minimum: -33° Date: 3/1
Average True Temp: 34.1°
Precipitation
Total for month: 1.608″
Greatest: 0.73″ Date: 3/23
Daily Average: .0519
Year to Date: 8.281“
Snow
Total: 18.26”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 36”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 25″
Season to Date: 125.31″
Wind
Peak: 40 Date: 3/17
Low: 10 Date: 3/13, 3/27
Average Peak 21 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.20 Date 3/27
Low: 29.15 Date: 3/23
Wind Chill
Low: -36 Date: 31
Event Days
Rain: 3
Snow: 13
Thunder & lightning 0
Frost: 5
Fog: 0
Hail: 0
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
