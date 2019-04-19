Temperature

Maximum: 56° Date: 3/16

Minimum: -33° Date: 3/1

Average True Temp: 34.1°

Precipitation

Total for month: 1.608″

Greatest: 0.73″ Date: 3/23

Daily Average: .0519

Year to Date: 8.281“

Snow

Total: 18.26”

Snow on the Ground First Day: 36”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: 25″

Season to Date: 125.31″

Wind

Peak: 40 Date: 3/17

Low: 10 Date: 3/13, 3/27

Average Peak 21 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.20 Date 3/27

Low: 29.15 Date: 3/23

Wind Chill

Low: -36 Date: 31

Event Days

Rain: 3

Snow: 13

Thunder & lightning 0

Frost: 5

Fog: 0

Hail: 0

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.

