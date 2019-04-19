FARMINGTON — In the spirit of Earth Month, CLYNK announced Friday, April 12 the winners of the 8th Annual CLYNK for Schools Recycling Challenge, which took place Jan. 14 through March 22.

CLYNK welcomed schools in Maine and New York to recycle and raise funds by collecting redeemable bottles and cans. For every dollar raised in the challenge period, schools received a 50 cent match from Hannaford Supermarkets, plus the opportunity to compete for other cash prizes provided by CLYNK.

A $1,500 prize is awarded to the first place school in each state. The second place school receives a $1,000 prize. Third place and a $500 prize is awarded schools that put forth an extraordinary effort, as identified by CLYNK. All participating schools also receive the money raised through the challenge, as well as the match.

In Maine, Sebago Elementary School, Sebago earned top spot for raising $3,214.35. Brunswick High School, Brunswick placed second and earned $1,000, raising $3,181.80. W.G. Mallet School rounded out the top three spots by raising $1,492.28. The school will be awarded a $500 prize for its efforts.

All amounts raised reflect the Hannaford match.

“Though we worked hard, we were kind of surprised to find out we’d come in third,” said Mallett Principal Tracey Williams. “The results were closed for a week as they were wrapped up and I learned on April 1 that we managed to take third. At first several staff thought it was an April Fool’s Day joke.”

Historically, money earned through the challenge has been used to help purchase weekly readers for students, she added.

The money will be presented to the school during an assembly on Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m.

According to a press release from CLYNK, this year was the largest challenge yet, with 256 schools from all over Maine and New York participating to recycle enough cans and bottles to raise a grand total of $42,617.86. Hannaford Supermarkets donated $21,309.35 in matching funds.

“We had an incredible effort from all participating schools in the 2019 Challenge. The creativity that these kids, and their parents, teachers and principals employed to get out the word and pull in those containers was inspiring – there are a lot of future marketing-genius environmentalists out there! On behalf of CLYNK and Hannaford we share a hearty “cheers!” with them all,” said Alison Vanderhoof, CEO, CLYNK

