I write in response to Thomas Shields’ letter of April 16.

I have at long length known that Dr. Shields believes in a single party system, the Republicans, and blames all the “ills” of our country on the Democrats and fraudulent “independents.”

Dr. Shields stated: “The Nancy Pelosi House of Representatives has a political obsession of blocking anything the president proposes, instead of working on serious problems such as the southern border illegal immigration, the nation’s crumbling infrastructure or an affordable health care plan. ”

I will offer up for consideration the following:

1. When Barack Obama was elected president, Mitch McConnell said the only thing the Republicans would work on for the next four years was to make sure Obama didn’t serve a second term. Does this qualify for “political obsession of blocking anything the president proposes”?

2. The Republicans controlled Congress after Trump was elected president. Why didn’t they pass border reform, where is the health care plan that Trump promised and when is Trump going to unite our country as he promised? It appears, to me, that during that time the Republicans, in Congress, were collecting their salaries and doing nothing to protect this nation.

I agree with Dr. Shields, ” fake news” has cost us our moral compass and it starts with the man who leads our country.

Norman Smith, Poland

