DURHAM – Rebecca L. Brown “Becca”, 25, passed away suddenly on Monday morning, April 15, 2019.

Becca was born at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, to Ricky Brown and Donna Brown (Gayton) on June 30, 1993.

Becca truly lived life to the fullest through the many lives she touched. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Everyone who was blessed to know Becca, always could best describe her to have a beautiful radiant soul. Becca was a kind and caring person who could always see and bring the best out of everyone. She was well known for her love and passion for cosmetology with her vibrant hair colors and styles. Becca was and is loved by everyone deeply. She was and forever will be a light that will never be dimmed, even in the darkest of times.

Becca is survived by her son, Carson J. Brown, whom was her pride and joy; her father, Ricky Brown of Wilton, her mother, Donna Brown (Gayton) of Sabattus; her four brothers, Zechariah Brown, Cody Gayton, Leland Bailey of Sabattus and Christian Colson of Portland, her sisters, Stephanie Hug of Lewiston, Kimberly Cannon of Missouri, Dakota Gayton of Wales and Kai Colson of Portland.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Gerard and Jeannine Gaudette; and her stepmother, Shannon Colson.

Family and friends are invited to join for a memorial gathering honoring Becca’s life that will be held on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023.

