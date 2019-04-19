OXFORD — The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing local man.

Eric Berube was last seen Monday on Gore Road in Oxford heading toward Otisfield, according to a statement from the police department.

The Oxford Police Department asks for anyone with information on Berube’s whereabouts to contact them at 539-4414 or Oxford County Dispatch at 743-9554.

