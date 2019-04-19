PHILLIPS — Maine School Administrative District 58 Board of Directors finished reviewing a proposed $9.75 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year on Thursday, April 11. The spending plan reflects a $347,197 increase over the current budget.

Superintendent Susan Pratt said district officials anticipate receiving almost $3.43 million from the state, which would be nearly $200,000 more than this year.

However, due to increased valuation in three of the four district towns, the district will receive less in state funding than it would have had valuation remained steady, Pratt said.

The majority of the increase is due to pay increases for teachers and support staff, as well as a 5.3% increase in health insurance rates.

If the proposed budget is approved, MSAD 58 communities would face increased assessments. Towns will have the following tax obligations: Avon, $522,332, an increase of $38,249; Kingfield, $1.61 million, a $64,210 increase; Phillips, $1.04 million, a $64,750 increase; and Strong, $1.07 million, an increase of $62,959.

Directors were expected to finalize the spending plan at their meeting Thursday, April 18, Pratt said.

Voters will review the proposed budget at a districtwide meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 28 at Mt. Abram High School in Salem.

The budget referendum is set for June 11 at polling stations in the district towns.

