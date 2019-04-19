April 19 – Friday

MOVIE: The Kid Who Would Be King – 5 & 8 PM

5:00 PM

RFA Lakeside Theater

Call (207) 864-5000 for more information

THE MALLETT BROTHERS BAND

8:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Moose Alley

Call (207) 864-9955 for more information

April 20 – Saturday

3rd ANNUAL BEST DOG ON EARTH DAY – A Celebration of Dogs and Earth Day

10:00 AM

Start and Finish at the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce (6 Park Road)

MOVIE: The Kid Who Would Be King – 5 & 8 PM

5:00 PM

RFA Lakeside Theater

Call (207) 864-5000 for more information

MEMPHIS LIGHTNING

8:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Moose Alley

Call (207) 864-9955 for more information

April 21 – Sunday

MOVIE: The Kid Who Would Be King – 2 & 5 PM

2:00 PM

RFA Lakeside Theater

Call (207) 864-5000 for more information

April 22 – Monday

Farmington Historical Society Meeting, North Church, 118 High St. Farmington; 6 p.m. Potluck, short meeting to follow. Program presented by Kenny Wing, “Flagstaff, The Lost Village.” Everyone is welcome.

April 27 – Saturday

Smalls to the Wall – Steep Creek Race 2019

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Smalls Falls, Rangeley, ME

Call (207) 332-7755 for more information

MATT and the BARNBURNERS

8:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Moose Alley

Call (207) 864-9955 for more information

May 1 – Wednesday

RFA Presents Theater at Monmouth at RLRS

9:00 AM

Rangeley Lakes Regional School

Call (207) 864-5000 for more information

