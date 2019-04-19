April 19 – Friday
MOVIE: The Kid Who Would Be King – 5 & 8 PM
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
8:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Moose Alley
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information
April 20 – Saturday
3rd ANNUAL BEST DOG ON EARTH DAY – A Celebration of Dogs and Earth Day
10:00 AM
Start and Finish at the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce (6 Park Road)
MOVIE: The Kid Who Would Be King – 5 & 8 PM
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
8:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Moose Alley
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information
April 21 – Sunday
MOVIE: The Kid Who Would Be King – 2 & 5 PM
2:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
April 22 – Monday
Farmington Historical Society Meeting, North Church, 118 High St. Farmington; 6 p.m. Potluck, short meeting to follow. Program presented by Kenny Wing, “Flagstaff, The Lost Village.” Everyone is welcome.
April 27 – Saturday
Smalls to the Wall – Steep Creek Race 2019
9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Smalls Falls, Rangeley, ME
Call (207) 332-7755 for more information
8:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Moose Alley
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information
May 1 – Wednesday
RFA Presents Theater at Monmouth at RLRS
9:00 AM
Rangeley Lakes Regional School
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
____________________________________________________________________
(Have an event you would like to share- email [email protected] with subject heading “EVENT”)
