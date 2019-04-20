On Tuesday, April 16, the letters column had almost the perfect trifecta of conservative letters, Robert Reed plus Tom Shields. The only one missing was Mary Jane Newell.

In case conservatives haven’t noticed, Maine’s highway fund — largely funded by the gas tax — is at historic low levels and its infrastructure is crumbling after eight years of neglect.

And, as Mr. Reed noted, clean water is a precious commodity, one I feel that Maine shouldn’t let be exploited by a multi-national corporation like Nestle without some compensation paid to Maine taxpayers, as in an extraction tax that could benefit all of us.

Bob Mennealy, Auburn

