NAPLES (WGME) — A Naples man is facing drug and other charges after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Route 302 in Naples.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Dailey, 37, was stopped and charged with drug trafficking and drug possession after deputies and Maine State Police searched his vehicle.

The CBS 13 News’ skycam in Naples recorded the police activity.

Dailey is being held at the Cumberland County Jail without bail as he also faces a charge f violating conditions of release.

